Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,215,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after buying an additional 135,841 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,510,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 117,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 646,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,196,046.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,375 shares of company stock worth $16,770,580 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $122.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $76.71 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.43.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

