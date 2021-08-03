Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 101.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,260,542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $132,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,772,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 259,165 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,210,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $118.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.93. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,268 shares of company stock worth $7,113,698. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

