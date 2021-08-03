Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fastly by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,424,000 after buying an additional 278,846 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 22.0% in the first quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,139 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 134.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 967,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 129.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 952,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $252,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 249,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,626.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $42,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,416 shares of company stock worth $8,770,036. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

Fastly stock opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

