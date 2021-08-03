Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $116.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $75.98 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

