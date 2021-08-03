Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,408 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.61. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $63.40.

