Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 116.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCYT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Veracyte by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,329,000 after buying an additional 72,763 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,561,000.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other news, Director Jens Holstein purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

VCYT opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. On average, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

