Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 179.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $133.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.88. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

