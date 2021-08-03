Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,237,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 81.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after buying an additional 464,434 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 48.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,079,000 after buying an additional 390,467 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 137.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,627,000 after purchasing an additional 296,579 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $20,498,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.85.

PRU stock opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $109.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

