Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 33,740 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 193.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,740 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 252.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 184.8% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $185,000.

PTBD stock opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68.

