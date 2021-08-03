Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 3,763 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,099,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,491,000 after acquiring an additional 48,267 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 346.7% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.70. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $83.92 and a one year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

