Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,888 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.56.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

