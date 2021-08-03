Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 7,532 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,803,000 after purchasing an additional 367,398 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,659,000 after purchasing an additional 231,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,385,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,077,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,148,000.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.00.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

