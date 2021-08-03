Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 875 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,540,000 after acquiring an additional 53,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,174,000 after acquiring an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $359.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $335.24. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,126 shares of company stock worth $3,770,003. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.88.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

