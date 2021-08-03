Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in July

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.0 days.
OTCMKTS AEDFF opened at $140.18 on Tuesday. Aedifica has a twelve month low of $121.35 and a twelve month high of $140.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.91.
About Aedifica
