Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in July

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.0 days.

OTCMKTS AEDFF opened at $140.18 on Tuesday. Aedifica has a twelve month low of $121.35 and a twelve month high of $140.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.91.

About Aedifica

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

