Aena S.M.E.’s (ANNSF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

ANNSF remained flat at $$162.39 during trading on Tuesday. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.04.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.