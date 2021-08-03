Aergo Price Up 16.8% Over Last Week (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Aergo coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aergo has a market capitalization of $47.33 million and approximately $10.17 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aergo has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00060211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.05 or 0.00813448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00094966 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042003 BTC.

About Aergo

Aergo (AERGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 coins. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

