Aeron Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $7,685.45 and approximately $72,697.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 58% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00062158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.45 or 0.00809744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00093551 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042370 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

