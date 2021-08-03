Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AEOXF. Citigroup downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:AEOXF remained flat at $$125.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.91.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

