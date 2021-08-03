Aeternity Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.80 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $34.80 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 387,068,477 coins and its circulating supply is 341,247,534 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

