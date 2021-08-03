Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,612 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $32,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $159.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $180.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.30.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

