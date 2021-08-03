Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Major Shareholder Buys $20,458.98 in Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $20,458.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,976,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kenneth R. Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 332 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $4,329.28.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 4,640 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $59,438.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AFBI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,365. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 18.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $1,584,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $3,433,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Affinity Bancshares from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.