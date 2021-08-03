Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Major Shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman Acquires 5,139 Shares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $67,372.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,955,912.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kenneth R. Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 332 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $4,329.28.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 4,640 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $59,438.40.

AFBI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,365. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Affinity Bancshares from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

