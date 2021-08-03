Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.32. 79,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.53. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,654 shares of company stock worth $788,551. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

