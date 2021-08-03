Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.23

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$32.23 and last traded at C$31.41, with a volume of 53605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.24.

AFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital began coverage on Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$36.92. The company has a market cap of C$591.66 million and a PE ratio of -2,156.67.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$253.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

