Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,580,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 25,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of AGEN opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Agenus will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
About Agenus
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
