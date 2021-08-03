Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,580,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 25,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AGEN opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Agenus will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.