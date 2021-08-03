AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.56

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.56 and last traded at C$7.49, with a volume of 38830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of AGF Management in a research note on Monday, July 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.60.

Get AGF Management alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$526.37 million and a PE ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.