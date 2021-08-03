Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,410.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $33,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $146,212 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 112,166 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 121,537 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.89.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGRX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.51.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

