Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.20

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$81.20 and last traded at C$80.24, with a volume of 247576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$102.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$101.15.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$80.16. The company has a market cap of C$19.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,270,038. Also, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$701,198.55. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,975.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.