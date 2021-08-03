AI Doctor (AIDOC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $57,857.00

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One AI Doctor coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AI Doctor has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $57,857.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00062209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.80 or 0.00801061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00093762 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042051 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

