AidCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $330.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $330.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One AidCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00061932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.81 or 0.00800370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00093685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042199 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin (AID) is a coin. It launched on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

