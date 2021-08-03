AIOZ Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $871,301.00 (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. AIOZ Network has a total market capitalization of $18.29 million and approximately $871,301.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AIOZ Network has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00059070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.04 or 0.00802044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00094403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00041497 BTC.

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,181,856 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIOZ Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AIOZ Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

