Air Canada (TSE:AC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.00 and last traded at C$24.25, with a volume of 2664647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

AC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Air Canada to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.35. The firm has a market cap of C$8.70 billion and a PE ratio of -1.81.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The business had revenue of C$729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$660.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post -0.251199 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total transaction of C$214,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$414,376.65.

About Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

