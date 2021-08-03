Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,237. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

