Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,139 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Air Lease worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of AL stock opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.