Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 10,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD stock opened at $288.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.38.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.