Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,835 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.88.

APD opened at $288.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.38. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

