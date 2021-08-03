Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Short Interest Update

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Amazon com Inc lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1,567.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amazon com Inc now owns 14,428,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,173,000 after buying an additional 13,562,897 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 455,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 96,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

