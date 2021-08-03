AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.79

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$37.79 and last traded at C$37.08, with a volume of 136339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BOS shares. CIBC raised their price target on AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 19.16.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$135.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.105178 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from AirBoss of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is 11.04%.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Company Profile (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.