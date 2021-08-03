AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) Shares Up 0.8%

AIT Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:AITB) shares shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.85. 129,430 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 566% from the average session volume of 19,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.19.

AIT Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AITB)

AIT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

