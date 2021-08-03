Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.54-5.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.42-3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.540-$5.650 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKAM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,098. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,268 shares of company stock worth $7,113,698. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

