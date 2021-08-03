Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.540-$5.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.42 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.370-$1.410 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,098. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

