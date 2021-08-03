Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.370-$1.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $845 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $843.65 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.540-$5.650 EPS.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,098. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.93.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.25.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,698. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.