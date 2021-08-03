Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.37-1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $845-860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.06 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.540-$5.650 EPS.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.82. 1,104,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,098. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.02. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.25.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,268 shares of company stock worth $7,113,698 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

