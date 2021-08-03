Akash Network Price Tops $2.44 on Top Exchanges (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $175.80 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00006367 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00045587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00101577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00141433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,304.93 or 1.00080560 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.02 or 0.00846566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 150,404,015 coins and its circulating supply is 72,137,575 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

