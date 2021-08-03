Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.45

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 4462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

The company has a market cap of $730.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. As a group, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $459,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $159,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,732.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,641 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,513,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 191,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,497,000 after purchasing an additional 117,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 893,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 673,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after purchasing an additional 39,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 521,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

