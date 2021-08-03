Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Akoya Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Akoya Biosciences has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.70). The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 million. On average, analysts expect Akoya Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.90.

AKYA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

