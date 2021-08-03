Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.20

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.20 and last traded at C$10.17, with a volume of 388855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Laurentian set a C$14.25 price target on Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.94.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.14. The company has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.80%.

About Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

