Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.20

Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.20 and last traded at C$17.95, with a volume of 209781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

AD.UN has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.94. The firm has a market cap of C$810.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.89.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

