Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Albireo Pharma worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALBO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 30,659 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALBO opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALBO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

