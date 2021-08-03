Alchemix (ALCX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $94.33 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $94.33 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for approximately $332.53 or 0.00872865 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00062099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.73 or 0.00810400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00093865 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042477 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

